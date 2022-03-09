IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $15.53 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Anthem were worth $15,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after buying an additional 330,942 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 54.4% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,850,000 after buying an additional 78,319 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Anthem by 17.7% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 2.4% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 13.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,957,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANTM. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.40.

Anthem stock traded up $10.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $467.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,959. The company has a market capitalization of $113.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.75 and a 12 month high of $477.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.28%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

