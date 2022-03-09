IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $17.86 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 37.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 46.7% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.70. 246,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,201,916. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $71.13 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.63 and a 200 day moving average of $95.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $136.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

