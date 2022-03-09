IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $23.70 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $23,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $80.76. 441,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,808,683. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $158.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

