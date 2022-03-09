IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $27.25 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,990 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $27,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,544 shares of company stock worth $4,333,191 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $7.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,370,597. The stock has a market cap of $176.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 31.16%.

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

