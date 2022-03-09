IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $27.64 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $27,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in PayPal by 7.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in PayPal by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its position in PayPal by 3.2% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in PayPal by 85.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,419,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $412,704,000 after purchasing an additional 654,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 and have sold 54,994 shares worth $6,516,088. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,131,484. The stock has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $310.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.04.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.29.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

