IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $31.38 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 529,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,629 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $31,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $31,698,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.29. 870,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,776,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $50.17 and a 12 month high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 74.34%.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 508,000 shares of company stock worth $30,989,163. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

