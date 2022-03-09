IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $32.54 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,207 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 0.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $32,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 110,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 34,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $113,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,584 shares of company stock worth $7,726,753 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.58.

NYSE:ABT traded up $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,756,785. The firm has a market cap of $209.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.65 and a 200-day moving average of $126.82. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

