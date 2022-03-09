IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $36.50 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,359 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.7% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $36,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $593,241,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after purchasing an additional 762,224 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 95.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $838,742,000 after purchasing an additional 702,734 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,311,000 after purchasing an additional 647,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,302,244,000 after purchasing an additional 467,894 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $20.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $451.57. 76,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,862,833. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $585.99. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.81 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $213.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $674.00.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.