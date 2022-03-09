IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,422 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $32,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 545,713 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $216,871,000 after purchasing an additional 104,801 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.14.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COST traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $528.01. 104,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,564. The company has a market cap of $234.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $312.71 and a 12-month high of $571.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $517.37 and a 200 day moving average of $502.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

