IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CAT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.18.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.82. 172,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,301,452. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $111.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.61.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

