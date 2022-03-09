IFM Investors Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 128,207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,581,000. salesforce.com comprises about 0.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,398 shares of company stock worth $40,325,146. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $12.15 on Wednesday, hitting $204.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,045,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $201.17 billion, a PE ratio of 128.05, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.45. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

