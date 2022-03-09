IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $16,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 60.8% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.58.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $3.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.19. 159,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,132,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $74.63 and a 12 month high of $104.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.61 and a 200-day moving average of $88.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

