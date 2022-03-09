IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,505 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,902 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $25,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.37. 164,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,353,818. The company has a market cap of $166.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $208.24 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Edward Jones downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.