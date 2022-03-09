IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 2,125 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,737 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

SBUX stock traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.58. 274,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,722,754. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.25 and a 200-day moving average of $108.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

