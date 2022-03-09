IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 24,884 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 231,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 24,884 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $20,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 100,352 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,752,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Oracle by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Oracle by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 36,326 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 3,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded up $3.45 on Wednesday, reaching $76.78. 327,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,885,712. The stock has a market cap of $205.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.61. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $65.43 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.71.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

