IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 2,953 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $29,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.79. 1,432,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,549,771. The company has a market capitalization of $322.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.21.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.