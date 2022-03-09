IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 4,048 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $18,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 24,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $5.53 on Wednesday, hitting $88.84. The stock had a trading volume of 636,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,389,439. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.74 and a 200 day moving average of $99.96. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 34.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.12.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

