IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 4,169 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $25,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,651,000 after buying an additional 12,948,754 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,399,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,622 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $162,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.91. The company had a trading volume of 477,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,109,998. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

