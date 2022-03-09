IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 4,391 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.0% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $52,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $349,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after buying an additional 48,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10,195.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 44,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after buying an additional 43,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 272.1% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.01. 249,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,874,775. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.08 and a 200 day moving average of $150.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

