IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 4,812 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,387 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.9% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $104,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,789 shares of company stock worth $1,760,884 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $5.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $195.99. The company had a trading volume of 795,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,814,156. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.18. The firm has a market cap of $533.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.11 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FB shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.07.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

