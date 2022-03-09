IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 541 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 0.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $35,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 9.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 8.8% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Broadcom by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $21.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $597.64. 52,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,067. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $593.19 and its 200 day moving average is $557.97. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $244.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.64.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

