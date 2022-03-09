IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 5,862 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,862 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $16,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 29,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.77.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.46. 1,410,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,666,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.51. The company has a market cap of $111.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

