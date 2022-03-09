IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 739 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 0.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $34,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Netflix by 267.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,316,000 after purchasing an additional 275,804 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 250.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Netflix by 46.9% in the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 38,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 11.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

NFLX traded up $19.21 on Wednesday, reaching $360.97. The stock had a trading volume of 248,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,442,199. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.67 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $446.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $560.14. The company has a market cap of $160.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

