IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 787 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 20,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $15.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.73. The company had a trading volume of 128,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,528. The stock has a market cap of $112.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $317.72 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.67.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.