IFM Investors Pty Ltd Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,031,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in S&P Global by 538.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after buying an additional 21,442 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in S&P Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 19,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its position in S&P Global by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 453,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,222,000 after buying an additional 14,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $9.60 on Wednesday, hitting $397.73. The stock had a trading volume of 123,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,702. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.45 and a one year high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $95.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $473.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.08.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,410 shares of company stock worth $3,002,623. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

