IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $15,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 4.3% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in International Business Machines by 10.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 7.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,075,000 after buying an additional 99,820 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $2,225,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,113,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.86. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

