IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,924 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $23,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Intuit by 59.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.62.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $25.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $467.89. The stock had a trading volume of 39,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,924. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.15 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $536.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $577.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

