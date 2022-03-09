Ignition Trading 31.6% Lower This Week (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0754 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ignition has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar. Ignition has a market cap of $114,411.45 and approximately $55.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,529,963 coins and its circulating supply is 1,516,790 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

