Illuvium (ILV) Price Tops $519.11 on Top Exchanges

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $333.74 million and $19.34 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for $519.11 or 0.01270246 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00042662 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.87 or 0.06518357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,911.26 or 1.00107942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00041568 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,912 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.