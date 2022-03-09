ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (CVE:IPA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (CVE:IPA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.72 million for the quarter.

Shares of IPA stock traded down C$0.14 on Wednesday, hitting C$5.29. 13,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,106. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a one year low of C$5.01 and a one year high of C$20.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.98. The stock has a market cap of C$102.78 million and a PE ratio of -6.82.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.

