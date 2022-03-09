ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (CVE:IPA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (CVE:IPA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.72 million for the quarter.

Shares of IPA stock traded down C$0.14 on Wednesday, hitting C$5.29. 13,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,106. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a one year low of C$5.01 and a one year high of C$20.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.98. The stock has a market cap of C$102.78 million and a PE ratio of -6.82.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (Get Rating)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (CVE:IPA)

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.