Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of IBTX opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.14 and its 200-day moving average is $72.83. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $62.82 and a one year high of $80.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Independent Bank Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James C. White sold 1,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $101,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $208,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,086 shares of company stock valued at $992,298. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,965,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,792 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 14,757 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

