Indexed Finance (NDX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16,958.00

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00003103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $16,958.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00042133 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,735.71 or 0.06500809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,031.02 or 0.99877263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00041682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00044492 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

