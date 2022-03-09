Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.81

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.81 and traded as low as $28.70. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $30.10, with a volume of 13,476 shares trading hands.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Infineon Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.81.
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
