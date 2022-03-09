INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.71% of INmune Bio worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 65,948 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 41,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 15,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $612,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 13,088 shares during the period. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INmune Bio stock opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 18.95 and a current ratio of 18.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.45. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $30.37.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INMB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

