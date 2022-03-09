Innova (INN) 1-Day Volume Hits $45.00

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Innova has a market capitalization of $96,510.14 and approximately $45.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can now be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Innova has traded 117.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Innova alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000226 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Innova

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.