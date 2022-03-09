Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.35

Shares of Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.35 and traded as low as $0.30. Innovative Designs shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 4,610 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35.

About Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN)

Innovative Designs, Inc engages in the marketing of cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products. It operates through the Apparel and Housewrap segment. Its products include floating swimwear, arctic armor, hunting apparel. The company was founded on June 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

