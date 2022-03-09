Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) Stock Position Raised by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 2.53% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,091,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 455.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000.

NYSEARCA IJUL opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36.

