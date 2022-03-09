Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Stock Position Reduced by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,072 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PJAN. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 72,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PJAN opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.35. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

