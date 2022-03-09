Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) by 213.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,085 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNOV. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 431.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 765.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter worth about $754,000.

NYSEARCA PNOV opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $31.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average of $30.45.

