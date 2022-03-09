Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) Stake Reduced by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,572 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POCT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter.

POCT stock opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $30.55.

