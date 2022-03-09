Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) Shares Down 0.3%

Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.94 and last traded at $26.05. 3,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average is $28.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,283,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $917,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 361.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 14,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000.

