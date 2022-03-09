Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) to post $76.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.10 million. Inogen posted sales of $86.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $371.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $370.97 million to $374.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $420.93 million, with estimates ranging from $419.40 million to $422.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

INGN opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. Inogen has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $82.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.31.

In other news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $156,614.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Inogen by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Inogen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Inogen by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,336 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Inogen by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

