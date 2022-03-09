Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) by 753.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.15% of Inseego worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSG. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 302.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 329.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inseego alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INSG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inseego has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

NASDAQ INSG opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.62. Inseego Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $11.41.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $72.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.19 million. Inseego’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inseego Profile (Get Rating)

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.