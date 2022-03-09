Insider Buying: Appen Limited (ASX:APX) Insider Acquires 14,975 Shares of Stock

Appen Limited (ASX:APX – Get Rating) insider Richard Freudenstein acquired 14,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$6.68 ($4.88) per share, with a total value of A$100,033.00 ($73,016.79).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.
About Appen (Get Rating)
