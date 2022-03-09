Insider Buying: Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX) Insider Acquires 6,500 Shares of Stock

Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX – Get Rating) insider Caroline Foulger acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$6.30 ($4.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,937.00 ($29,881.02).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.86.
Atlas Arteria Company Profile (Get Rating)
