Insider Buying: CV Check Ltd (ASX:CV1) Insider Purchases 148,562 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

CV Check Ltd (ASX:CV1 – Get Rating) insider Ivan Gustavino bought 148,562 shares of CV Check stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,936.07 ($12,362.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.80.

CV Check Company Profile (Get Rating)

CV Check Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides screening and verification check services Australia and New Zealand. The company offers national police checks; employment reference checks; employment and qualification checks; VEVO visa and work entitlement checks; credit, financial, and business checks; traffic and licence checks; and international checks, as well as predictive psychometric assessments services.

Further Reading

