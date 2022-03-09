Insider Buying: Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Director Acquires $20,753,006.12 in Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) Director Edward P. Garden acquired 691,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $20,753,006.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE JHG traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $31.91. 1,545,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,700. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.33. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

JHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie cut Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 127,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 84,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.