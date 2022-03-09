Insider Buying: Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (LON:MIG4) Insider Purchases 98,714 Shares of Stock

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (LON:MIG4 – Get Rating) insider Chris Burke purchased 98,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £99,701.14 ($130,635.67).

Shares of MIG4 remained flat at $GBX 93.50 ($1.23) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £78.44 million and a P/E ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 94.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.91. Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc has a 52 week low of GBX 77 ($1.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 101 ($1.32).

About Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT (Get Rating)

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust. The fund prefers to invest in media & entertainment, commercial & professional services and information technology. The fund invests in management buyouts in small to medium sized unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom. The fund prefer to invest in majority stakes.

