Insider Buying: Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (LON:MIG4) Insider Purchases 98,714 Shares of Stock

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (LON:MIG4 – Get Rating) insider Chris Burke purchased 98,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £99,701.14 ($130,635.67).
Shares of MIG4 remained flat at $GBX 93.50 ($1.23) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £78.44 million and a P/E ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 94.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.91. Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc has a 52 week low of GBX 77 ($1.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 101 ($1.32).
