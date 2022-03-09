Insider Buying: Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc (LON:MIX) Insider Purchases 36,945 Shares of Stock

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc (LON:MIX – Get Rating) insider Clive Boothman acquired 36,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £29,925.45 ($39,210.50).

MIX stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 77 ($1.01). 3,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,969. Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc has a one year low of GBX 63 ($0.83) and a one year high of GBX 81.50 ($1.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £96.31 million and a PE ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 76.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 76.52.

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Company Profile

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc is a venture capital trust which specializes in investments in mature stage investments in unquoted companies. However, it can co-invest in larger mature unquoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the United Kingdom. It initially invests from Â£0.02 million ($0.03 million) to Â£1 million ($1.56 million) in its portfolio companies.

