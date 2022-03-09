Insider Buying: Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Buys 103,005 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) Director Thilo Schroeder purchased 103,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $1,894,261.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Thilo Schroeder bought 39,600 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $794,772.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Thilo Schroeder bought 56,300 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.69 per share, for a total transaction of $995,947.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Thilo Schroeder bought 116,290 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,202,532.60.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Thilo Schroeder bought 300,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Thilo Schroeder bought 400,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00.

Shares of RVMD stock traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $20.47. 641,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,107. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.92. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $50.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average is $26.24.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 636.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $11,554,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,811,000 after buying an additional 369,181 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,930,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,554 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

